A vendre, en Pays Royannais, droit au bail d’un magasin rénové et climatisé.
Magasin aux normes situé en centre-ville sur un axe passant et à proximité d’un grand parking gratuit.
Proche futur port avec un potentiel important.
Bail commercial tous commerces (sauf restauration ou nuisances).
Loyer : 500 € HT par mois.
Prix : 28.000 € à négocier.
Référence annonce : 174C6927
Contact
Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie Rochefort et Saintonge
Céline Desrentes
La Corderie Royale
BP 20129
17306 ROCHEFORT Cedex
Tél. 05 46 84 70 96
c.desrentes@rochefort.cci.fr