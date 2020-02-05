Demain! est
disponible sur
TNT idf
31
Numéricable
94
Free
236
Orange
219
SFR
457
Bouygues
302
En direct sur Play TV
Revoir sur Youtube

Magasin rénové et climatisé

Pays Royannais (17) - le 05/02/2020

A vendre, en Pays Royannais, droit au bail d’un magasin rénové et climatisé.

Magasin aux normes situé en centre-ville sur un axe passant et à proximité d’un grand parking gratuit.

Proche futur port avec un potentiel important.

Bail commercial tous commerces (sauf restauration ou nuisances).

Loyer : 500 € HT par mois.
Prix : 28.000 € à négocier.

Référence annonce : 174C6927

Contact

Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie Rochefort et Saintonge
Céline Desrentes
La Corderie Royale
BP 20129
17306 ROCHEFORT Cedex
Tél. 05 46 84 70 96
c.desrentes@rochefort.cci.fr

Vous aimerez aussi

Beaurières

Chalets et restaurant

Beaurières (26) - le 23/05/2016

A Beaurières, une commune de 150 habitants, située à 35 km de Die, 75 km de Gap et 100 km de Valence, il y a une entreprise d’accueil touristique,...

Garage automobile et agricole avec station de lavage à reprendre

Aulnay/Matha (17) - le 10/10/2019

Dans le secteur d’Aulnay/Matha, en Charente-Maritime, il y a un garage automobile et agricole à reprendre. Ce garage a été créé en 1996. C’est actuellement une enseigne AD avec...

Bar PMU Restaurant

Loire (42) - le 04/06/2019

Dans commune de la Loire de 1.600 habitants à 1 heure de Lyon un bar PMU restaurant est à reprendre. Actuellement, le couple travaille dans l’entreprise. L’établissement se compose...

Les dernières émissions

Artisanat : + 40 % d’apprentis d’ici 2022

Emission du 03/02/2020 - Durée 15 minutes
L’apprentissage : une formation qui a fait ses preuves. Les CMA, Chambres de Métiers et de l’Artisanat restent un acteur incontournable dans la formation des jeunes en apprentissage. En effet, les entreprises artisanales forment chaque année 140 000 apprentis soit 35 % des apprentis en France. La formation par l’apprentissage a fai...
Voir toutes les emissions

Les crèches Les Petits Chaperons Rouges recrutent !

Emission du 30/01/2020 - Durée 7 minutes
Petite enfance : une baisse de la natalité, pas de menaces pour l’emploi ! Ces dernières années, la natalité dans l’hexagone a connu une légère baisse. Selon l’Insee, les naissances en 2016 s’élevaient à 783 640 naissances, contre 753 000 en 2019, soit une baisse de 3,9%. Si plusieurs facteurs peuvent expliquer ce...
Voir toutes les emissions

Hanvol : promouvoir l’emploi pour les personnes en situation de handicap

Emission du 29/01/2020 - Durée 7 minutes
Pas tous égaux face à l’emploi La situation de l’emploi des personnes en situation de handicap reste encore précaire. En effet, en France, 2,7 millions de personnes sont reconnues en situation de handicap. Pourtant, seules 938 000 d’entres elles sont aujourd’hui en poste. Et ce, malgré la mise en place de la loi « h...
Voir toutes les emissions

Postulez au prix Moovjee 2020

Emission du 29/01/2020 - Durée 2 minutes
Le Prix Moovjee est le premier prix national ouvert aux jeunes entrepreneurs âgés de 18 à 30 ans inclus, quel que soit leur parcours de formation, quel que soit le secteur d’activité dans lequel ils se lancent. Participer à ce prix, c’est faire ses premiers pas dans la grande communauté des entrepreneurs, c’est découvrir, partager, ...
Voir toutes les emissions