Boulangerie pâtisserie snacking

Sud Charente (16) - le 17/10/2018

En sud Charente, il y a une boulangerie pâtisserie snacking à reprendre.

Cette affaire est située en bordure d’un axe très passager.
Accès aisé avec grand parking (VL-PL).
Espace restauration/snacking (40 à 50 couverts).
Matériel récent en très bon état et espace de travail spacieux.
Normes accessibilité PMR.

4,5 salariés.
Fermeture le dimanche.
Logement habitation de 70 m².

Prix du fonds : 300 000€ à débattre.
Loyer : 16 000€ annuel (local + habitation) – CLASSE ENERGIE : D

Référence annonce : 164A4958

Contact

Stéphane Rouyer
Chambre de Métiers et de l’Artisanat
68 Avenue Gambetta
16021 Angoulême cedex
Tél. : 05 45 90 47 00
s.rouyer@cma-charente.fr

